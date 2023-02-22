An event this evening at Meadville Area Middle School (MAMS) could be your passport to a deeper understanding of the community that surrounds you and the many resources it offers. It could also be your ticket to a globe-spanning world of prizes — but be sure to get your papers stamped.
The sixth annual Meadville the Beloved Community Fair takes place tonight from 6 to 8 at the middle school. After a virtual format over the past two years, the fair once again occurs in person this year. As in past years, the event showcases the wide world of agencies serving the Meadville area, including businesses, nonprofits, religious organizations, schools, medical providers and government services — the many institutions that “enrich the lives of our citizens,” according to organizer Armendia Dixon.
“The vendors are prepared to tell about their organizations,” Dixon said Tuesday, “and hopefully the visitors are prepared to listen up and learn about our community.”
The passport-style event begins with visitors stopping by the various tables that participating organizations have set up. Representatives of each organization can explain what they do and stamp the books that participating families receive when they arrive, like international travelers having their passports stamped upon entry to a new land.
The passports come in handy later: During the second half of the event, participants whose passports have been stamped by representatives at the fair can move on to the prize arena for dozens of drawings. Prizes include flatscreen TVs, video games, Pittsburgh Pirates memorabilia, authentic hockey jerseys, robotics equipment, handcrafted jewelry, toys for all ages, and much more.
Joe Galbo, who will serve as an emcee for the event, said the chance to win valuable prizes will help draw people in for a glimpse of “the rich tapestry that forms Meadville.”
The event is hosted by Crawford Central School District and the Meadville-based Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Fund Inc. The event’s name was inspired by the notion of the “Beloved Community” that was popularized by King — a vision of a world in which the obstacles of poverty, racism and militarism have been overcome. It’s a vision that’s as timely now as it was during the Civil Rights Movement, according to Galbo.
“Oftentimes much of society’s attention is spent chronicling what divides us and separates us from each other as people,” he said. “It’s nice to spend one evening focusing on Dr. King’s vision of a community of love, justice and solidarity. The fact that everyday there are people in Meadville that do manage to work together despite differences in outlook and life experience is proof that we constantly labor to fulfill that mission.”
King’s name and philosophy also shape the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Mentoring Program that serves MAMS students. Dixon said that students in the program helped to plan and advertise the event this year. Six years ago, their predecessors inspired the event when program leaders were teaching a unit on “Our City.”
“We realized they were unaware of the solidarity of our community and the spirit of love and care that permeates it,” Dixon said.
In the project that followed, students met with community leaders and witnessed that spirit firsthand.
“Students began to learn that there are so many people in the community that care about them and what happens to them as students. People are caring about their being successful and being able to leave high school prepared to go to post-secondary education, prepared to get jobs — prepared to be successful.”
Seeing the positive effect led Dixon and others to brainstorm about bringing similar experiences to more students and their families. Before long, Meadville the Beloved Community Fair was launched
“What’s better than bringing all these people together and letting families see exactly what our community is like?” Dixon said. “It’s just a beautiful community.”
YOU CAN GO
The sixth annual Meadville the Beloved Community Fair takes place tonight from 6 to 8 at Meadville Area Middle School. The free event is open to the public and will feature nearly 90 community organizations. In addition to free refreshments and music, visitors can win a wide variety of prizes.
