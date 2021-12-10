The fifth annual Meadville, the Beloved Community Fair is being planned for Feb. 16 in the Meadville Area Middle School (MAMS) gymnasium from 6 to 8 p.m.
The fair is a collaborative program between Allegheny College, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Board and Crawford Central School District. The fair's mission is to showcase agencies, government, school district, health system, outreach programs and organizations that impact the daily lives of Meadville-area residents.
Attendees will travel to various stands representing these groups with a digital passport on their tablets or phones. By visiting stands, guests receive stamps on their passports, and those with a completed passport are entered into a price arena for the chance to receive gifts donated by local businesses.
There will also be a food court for attendees.
As in past years, MAMS students have worked on projects about Meadville, the Beloved Community. They will present these projects from 3:30 to 6 p.m. in the school library, with trophies handed out to groups and individuals with the best presentations.
Due to the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, school administration in mid-January will determine whether the event will be held at the school. If there is a health concern, the event will be wholly virtual as it was last year.
Any local organizations and businesses wishing to take part in the event and have not previously done so can contact Armendia Dixon at armendia.dixon1@gmail.com to register. Past participants have been sent invites and are encouraged to RSVP by Jan. 19.
Parents and their children in grades kindergarten through 12 and all citizens are invited to attend.