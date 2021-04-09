Known for its ups and downs, the yoyo business has been on quite the upswing recently — a pretty neat trick in the middle of a pandemic that has thrown countless companies for a loop.
One Meadville youth has been along for the ride and hopes to spin future success from the pastime that has been his passion for nearly a decade. Sam Fiely, an 18-year-old senior at Meadville Area Senior High, has used the pandemic to refine his skills, solidify his position in the yoyo industry and spread the word about the “good, clean fun” of yoyoing.
Fiely found himself facing a common predicament last spring: How to stay busy during the forced isolation?
“Being home all that time, yoyoing gave me something to do,” he said earlier this week during an interview and impromptu yoyo exhibition at Shadybrook Park. “I really did improve and came out the other side with a second job.”
Fiely’s first job involves working at his uncle’s funeral home. His second one is a bit flashier: he handles marketing, primarily through social media, for Fairview-based YoYoSam, which bills itself as the world’s largest yoyo store.
In other words, Fiely is a yoyo influencer for one of the most important skill toy outfits this side of Duncan.
“He’s probably more influential than he realizes in getting other people involved in yoyoing,” said Mitch Silver, owner of YoYoSam. “He’s got a real talent for it.”
Fiely’s talent for both yoyoing and marketing are on display in Instagram videos he’s posted since being hired last year. The videos, including one viewed more than 11,000 times, can be found on both his @44sfproductions account and the @yoyo_zeekio account that features a line of YoYoSam toys, including one Fiely recently helped to design.
The videos may seem familiar to many Meadville-area viewers: several were filmed in Shadybrook Park, including the most popular, in which Fiely balances a spinning yoyo atop a pointy icicle.
“He’s always coming up with new ideas. He’s a real entrepreneur and a creative thinker,” said Silver, who first encountered Fiely years ago at yoyo competitions. “He wasn’t the most outgoing kid in the world, but he certainly was comfortable getting up on stage and doing his routines — and he did them well.”
Fiely’s skills were on display late last month when he was invited to Grove City to introduce members of Cub Scout Pack 76 to yoyoing. Scoutmaster Jacob Billak was impressed simply by the number and variety of yoyos that Fiely unveiled: responsive yoyos — the kind most people grew up with, which return to your hand when you pull back on the string; unresponsive yoyos, which require users to perform a trick known as a “bind” in order to get them to come back up to their hand; yoyos with counterweights at the end of the string, which allow for fast and flashy tricks but have to be wielded “freehand,” without the string tied to a finger; yoyos with strings that are connected to a finger but not to the yoyo itself; plus wooden yoyos, 3-D printed yoyos, gold-plated yoyos, titanium yoyos — even a square yoyo called “The Circle” that Fiely designed and produced himself.
But if the yoyo display was impressive, Billak and the scouts were knocked out by the display of skills Fiely staged next.
“They were really just amazed to see all the different tricks,” Billak said of the group of about 15 youngsters. “He knows his stuff. … I was amazed, too.”
Within the span of about an hour, Fiely walked the group through the basic skills, gave them a taste of the advanced tricks they might be able to pull off with enough practice, and had them "walking the dog" by the time the evening was over.
A roomful of kids about 9 and 10 years old can be a hectic place. Throw in 15 yoyos and things could get tricky.
“One of the things we did was we all put our yoyos at the bottom (of the string) and had a ‘dog show,’ which is where we kind of walk the dogs around,” Fiely joked. “They had to be careful so that way the dogs didn’t bark at each other.”
While the results did not include any Cub Scout yoyo prodigies, they were impressive nonetheless, according to Billak.
“They were fully engaged the whole time,” he said. “Nobody paid attention to a cellphone at all. They were all enthralled with the yoyo.”
It’s a feeling that Fiely, who practices several hours each week, is familiar with. He still recalls receiving his first yoyo in fifth grade and deciding soon after that he would use a gift card he had received to purchase a more advanced model online.
When it arrived, the toy was more advanced than he had expected: it was an unresponsive model with a ball bearing in the center where the string was attached, something Fiely hadn’t even heard of at the time.
Fiely tried out the new toy, only to watch as it spun, unresponsive at the end of the string despite his best efforts to coax it back into his palm.
“Why isn’t this coming up? Why isn’t this coming up?” Fiely recalled asking himself frantically as he worried that his new toy was broken. “I thought at the same time, ‘I don’t want my parents to think I made a bad purchase.’”
Worried that it would look like he had wasted his money, Fiely had only one choice.
“I just started to learn tricks,” he said with a laugh. “That’s how it all got started — my fear of ‘I don’t want anybody to know I made a bad purchase.’”
Years later, the purchase is looking better and better. His commitment to yoyoing led Fiely to swear off other activities that he saw as unproductive distractions, like playing video games or “scrolling your life away” on social media. And in addition to his social media marketing job, his passion for yoyoing has also led to opportunities to perform at the 2019 World YoYo Contest in Cleveland and numerous other competitions.
Yoyo skills only come with practice, however, and yoyo practice comes with certain risks and the occasional close call at home.
“It has left a mark a few times,” Fiely said, and he has even spilled some blood on occasion. But, he added with a smile, “I still have all my teeth.”
Fiely sees yoyoing as more of an art than a sport, and he’s focused on developing the intricacy and beauty of his tricks. He similarly hopes to continue to pour his creativity into his social media presence — it takes more than just technical proficiency to create an eye-catching video, he said.
“It’s quite crazy,” he said as the spinning disk danced and bounced through a series of jazz-like maneuvers. “Although it’s a simple yoyo, there are so many opportunities tied to it.”
