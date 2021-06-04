City Council on Wednesday returned to its discussion of a proposed three-year capital spending plan and made plans to continue its discussion over the course of its next two meetings with a vote on whether to borrow more than $4 million to come in July.
The plan presented Wednesday was similar to the one presented last month though the overall spending and borrowing projections were down slightly. Total spending under the plan would be $6.9 million, down $111,000 from the initial proposal. The plan calls for $4.6 million in new debt for the city, nearly $154,000 less than in the initial proposal.
If approved in its current form, the capital plan would add approximately $130,000 in annual debt service to the city budget for the next 20 years, according to Finance Director Debbie Oldakowski. The estimate represents significant savings derived from “wrapping” the proposed new debt around the city’s existing debt and thus structuring the payments so that they remain relatively constant over time.
The city’s bond counsel urged quick action on borrowing given a favorable market forecast for the next couple of months, according to Oldakowski. “He indicated the longer we wait, the more of a chance that interest rates could rise,” she said.
The key change in the latest version of the plan concerned borrowing for a new squad truck that would replace two vehicles currently in the Meadville Central Fire Department fleet, one a 2008 Chevrolet Suburban and the other a 2004 Ford F150. Instead of borrowing $75,000 for a new vehicle, as originally proposed, interim City Manager Gary Johnson proposed a less expensive option that would use $11,000 in borrowed funds and $42,000 in federal Community Development Block Grant funds the city expects to receive.
Based on discussion Wednesday, council will take a closer look at the proposed police and fire department expenditures during its June 16 meeting.
The plan calls for $1.3 million in fire department spending, which would include a new truck to replace both the department’s aging aerial truck and secondary engine truck, as well as the squad truck, portable radios, thermal imaging cameras, a truck exhaust removal system to replace equipment that is more than 20 years old, rescue tools and various technology updates.
Efforts are underway to secure federal funding for the “quint” truck that would combine the functions of an engine and a ladder truck, Johnson reminded council, as well as to secure grant funding for several of the other expenses. The results of those efforts likely won’t be known before council votes on the borrowing necessary for the capital plan. If council approves borrowing that is later made unnecessary by a grant award, the borrowed funds could be applied to other capital needs, such as paving, according to Johnson. However, the borrowed money could only be spent on capital expenses and could not be used to balance the annual operating budget.
Police department spending under the plan would total $247,000 and would include four new SUVs, new radios and updated technology.
Council’s July 2 meeting will include discussion of expenditures for the Public Works Department, city electrician and technology updates for general city administration functions. Included among these expenses is $2.1 million for improvements to Rainbow Lake Dam. The proposed capital plan calls for the city to fund $100,000 of the project with the remainder coming from federal grants that have not yet been secured.
Ongoing design work for a rehabilitation of the dam has “found significant issues that they didn’t find in the planning part,” according to Johnson. As a result the city contribution to the project initially estimated at approximately $700,000 has tripled in the latest estimates. “It’s going up and up and up as they find a few more issues,” Johnson said.
An official from the federal Natural Resources Conservation Service will present an update on the dam project at council’s June 16 meeting, Johnson said.
Asked by council about having department heads prioritize the various proposed expenditures, Johnson said that that had already been done once and that the list of expenses had been pruned.
“As I said last meeting,” Johnson told council, “this isn’t a wish list, it’s a need list.”
