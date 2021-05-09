City Council on Wednesday indicated its support for the transfer of a liquor license from Vernon Township to the city as part of the relocation of a well-known area restaurant.
A public hearing on the request from TG Holdings LLC, which operates as Cannon’s Chophouse, will be held immediately prior to council’s next meeting at 6 p.m. May 19. Council will vote on a resolution to approve the transfer during their meeting. During a brief discussion at this week’s meeting, each council member expressed support for the transfer.
Local government approval is necessary when a liquor license is transferred from one municipality to another when the destination is in a location with more than one liquor license per 3,000 residents, interim City Manager Gary Johnson told council.
“I think it’s obvious that we’re above that threshold,” Johnson added.
Council’s approval is a necessary step in the process, but final authority over the transfer rests with Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, according to Johnson.
In a letter to council requesting the transfer, Cannon marketing director Megan DeMaison stated that 994 Market St. will be the restaurant’s new location. The site was formerly home to 1776 restaurant.