Students from Meadville Area Senior High School were among a dozen teams to pitch their prototypes in a national design competition.
The team of students from teacher Jill Hyatt’s Innovations class spent a recent Saturday morning presenting their design to a five-member panel made up of Google executives and several veteran technology entrepreneurs. With a five-minute question-and-answer period following their recorded presentation, the Project Invent Demo Day competition resembled a good-natured “Shark Tank” focused on developing products that promote social good.
“The presentation was a little bit stressful because with questions you didn’t really know what to expect,” said team member Audrey Sippel. “The project in general was a lot of fun, especially getting to mess with the tech, troubleshoot, and play with it to see if we could get it to work.”
In fact, Sippel added, the hands-on experience addressing real-world problems is just the sort of experience she’d like to see more of in school.
In addition to Sippel, the Meadville High team consisted of ninth graders Jenna Bosco, Molly Carswell, Lizzie Hyatt, Sophie Shaw and Quinn Yoder as well as junior Kaitlyn Crawford. The group came up with the winning proposal among the three teams in Hyatt’s class, now in its third year.
“The team did a nice job (but) they did not win any prizes this year,” she said.
Despite not advancing in the competition, the participants definitely benefited from the experience, according to Hyatt.
“They learn to be more empathetic and aware of the kinds of challenges facing people in our community,” she said. “It gives them a lot of confidence with both technology and public speaking.”
To emphasize the importance of practical design skills, the competition requires teams to partner with a community member to come up with a product that can help address some of the challenges people face every day, according to Hyatt.
Making the task even more real, the team partnered with a senior at the school who experiences panic attacks. The device they came up with would be worn by people concerned about panic attacks and would monitor physical signs such as heart rate and breathing in order to warn them of a possible attack. The device would also direct people to an app that would help them address the symptoms, all in an effort to interrupt the panic attack and stop it before it escalates.
The device, which the team members demonstrated to the judges in their video, was called the “Pomegranate Patch,” and consisted of a tiny computer with monitoring technology housed inside a tiny plastic dome with a silicone adhesive base, according to Sippel.
“It’s like a really wide Band-Aid but with tech in it,” Sippel said.
Originally, the team had envisioned the device as a wearable necklace, Sippel added, but their community partner helped steer them toward the more discreet final design that notifies the wearer much the same way one might receive a text message.
“She had talked about how if she has a panic attack in class she doesn’t want it to be a big deal,” Sippel said. “That’s something that was really important to her.”
The April 17 round of Demo Day featuring the Pomegranate Patch presentation can be viewed at youtube.com/watch?v=xDlhDom5u1U.
Mike Crowley can be reached at 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.