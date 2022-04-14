Having earned the opportunity to pitch their invention idea to a panel of IBM executives, four young, scrappy and hungry Meadville Area Senior High School (MASH) students were not going to miss their shot.
Their moonshot, it turns out.
The MASH team won the “Moonshot” award last week in the northeast region Demo Day competition organized by Project Invent, a nonprofit that promotes hands-on problem solving by challenging students to take technological approaches to real-world problems. With the award, the students receive $500 to help develop their idea further. They also have a chance to win a trip to San Francisco in May for Project Invent’s Innovation Weekend, where they could showcase their idea further and explore the Bay Area tech industry.
The Moonshot award, one of four recognizing team mindsets in the competition, was given to the team that presented a “notably novel or impactful idea.” The MASH team — junior Sam Engels, sophomores Camden Hall and Wynn Harward, and ninth grader Jayden Headrick — won for pitching what they called the HART.
Resembling a large yellow stress ball with a wire emerging from it, the HART is a device for healing, alleviation, relief and togetherness that grew out of the team’s work with a community partner, in this case a mother whose young son had spent 12 weeks in intensive care.
The HART addresses the separation anxiety experienced by babies in a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) or children and parents separated for virtually any reason, according to the team. More than just a ball, the device vibrates to simulate a heartbeat — and not just any heartbeat, but that of an absent parent. In addition, Team HART said, the device could be used outside of a parent-infant context, providing a remembrance of the heartbeat of any absent loved one.
For the Demo Day competition, which was held virtually, each of 10 teams from around the region created video pitches in which they explained their device concept and demonstrated a working prototype.
During the competition itself, the MASH team first watched the videos of several other teams, recalled Hall, who hopes to be a NICU nurse in the future and helped the team zero in on developing a device that would be useful in that setting.
After each video, team members responded to several minutes of quizzing from the IBM judges. The format was similar to a January competition at MASH when three teams from Hyatt’s innovation class competed with local manufacturing executives as judges, but it was still intimidating.
“When the questions were asked, that was pretty stressful,” Engels said during a team interview Wednesday in the classroom of Jill Hyatt, who teaches a class on innovation where the students developed their device. “We didn’t know what type of questions would be asked, so we had to just go off the top of our heads.”
The questions, coming from professionals in the tech industry, tend to address issues that Hyatt is less likely to anticipate when working with the students in class and during the several after-school prep sessions they held, according to Hyatt.
Despite the stress, or perhaps because of it, the team’s proposal connected with the judges — likely because of the emphasis on connection at the heart of the device, according to Harward.
“This idea of connecting to not just the user, but two different sections of people — the parent and the child,” she said, “and it’s such a big issue and impacts people for the rest of their lives.”
The weight of the moment was driven home when they heard of the effect an extended separation from a sick child can have on a parent, according to the team.
“She had a really hard time balancing the time in the NICU with her child and also her full-time work,” Harward recalled hearing from the mother who worked with the team. “When we presented our idea to her — to have something that could connect them — she really, really enjoyed that and thought it could be really helpful for parents like her.”
Despite their preparation and positive feedback, the team members didn’t really expect their shot to pay off. Even when they heard their name called, they had their doubts, according to Headrick, the team’s computer coder, who typed “What?” into the chat for the competition.
“I think my first word was ‘no,’” Headrick recalled, laughing. “I wanted to do this, I wanted to try to win, but I wasn’t expecting to win. and then I was just kind of in shock.”
Ideally, from Hyatt’s point of view, the initial surprise gives way to more lasting recognition. Her class’s semester-long focus on innovation prepares students for Project Invent, exposes them to jobs they didn’t know existed, and gives them much-needed experience with public speaking, but there’s more to it than that.
Rather than designating first-, second- and third-place finishers, the Demo Day competition ended with four “mindset” awards, including the “Moonshot” given to the MASH team. and expanding students’ mindsets is very much part of the goal.
“I want them to see themselves as creative,” Hyatt said, “and able to make change in the world.”