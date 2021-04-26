The Meadville Area Senior High-Meadville Area Middle School complex just got a lot greener as students with the Environmentally Conscious Organization of People, or ECO People, spent Saturday planting 100 young trees around the campus.
ECO People is a school club started in 2019 with a focus on environmental issues. This weekend's planting was in recognition of April being Earth Month, according to ECO People's president, Tiffany Onyeiwu.
The planted trees included dogwoods, sugar maples and non-fruit-bearing cherry trees, which were decided upon by the school's administration. The club took sponsorships for each tree to provide funding, with many teachers personally sponsoring a sapling. Meadville bookstore Tattered Corners also provided sponsorship.
As a senior, Onyeiwu will not be attending Meadville High when those trees finally grow to their adult height, a timespan which could take years depending on the tree. However, she views it as an investment in beautifying both the schools and the community.
"I'm really inspired to be able to pass this down to future generations of ECO People," she said.
While the group performs many outdoor projects, that is not the only form of activity ECO People engage in. The club has also held a town hall meeting on climate change and, during Black History Month, learned about significant Black figures in environmental history.
The club has also started a garden at the school's courtyard and prepared seeds for future planting projects.
