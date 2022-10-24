Sidewalk maintenance in the city of Meadville is the responsibility of owners of property containing sidewalks, and failure to live up to that responsibility can draw the attention of city officials.
Meadville City Council members last week unanimously approved a $54,000 contract to repair deteriorating sidewalks that homeowners have failed to fix on their own.
The work will take place at multiple locations in the city and will be performed by Lindy Paving Inc. of New Galilee, the lower of two companies that bid on the project.
The move comes after the city notified property owners that they are required to repair their sidewalks, City Manager Maryann Menanno told council last week.
“We’ve given them the notice to fix their sidewalks,” Menanno said, “and when they’ve neglected to do so, it became in such terrible shape, the city comes in, hires a contractor to do the sidewalk replacement and repair. Then we will lien the property as part of the abatement process.”
Though property owners will be billed for the work and could have liens placed on their property as well, Councilman Jim Roha stressed that the cost of many such repairs will ultimately be shouldered by city taxpayers. Money for the project comes from an account dedicated to various forms of abatement, including snow removal and lawn-related issues, but the account is itself funded by the city’s general fund, Menanno noted in response to questions from Roha.
A property whose sidewalks are repaired by the city may be subject to a lien, Roha said, “but if there are other liens on the property and it goes to sheriff’s sale, our lien’s discharged and our taxpayers are out thousands of dollars.”
