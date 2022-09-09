Trick-or-treating in the city of Meadville will once again take place at the traditional time — not on Halloween, but from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 27, the Thursday before the Meadville Halloween Parade.
“It’s always been that way since I remember,” Mayor Jaime Kinder said during a brief discussion of the timing at City Council’s meeting Wednesday.
But as Councilwoman Autumn Vogel quickly pointed out, the city did diverge from its typical Thursday timing for trick-or-treating one time in the recent past: In 2020 the parade was canceled due to the pandemic and Oct. 31 fell on a Saturday.
Citing those unique circumstances, council members at the time approved holding trick-or-treating in Meadville on the same day as Halloween for the first time in generations, according to many long-time residents.
But in a sign of the strong feelings residents have regarding the question of when to schedule trick-or-treating, the 3-2 vote to approve the change was a close one. Vernon Township followed suit, though other municipalities in the area largely stuck with the usual Thursday-before-Halloween timing.
Last year, with Halloween falling on a Sunday, council unanimously returned to the traditional scheduling pattern. It’s a pattern so ingrained that even in 2019, when Halloween fell on a Thursday, then-council members voted unanimously to hold trick-or-treating on Oct. 24 so that it would take place the usual two days before the parade rather than simply letting kids gather candy on the actual holiday that inspired the tradition.
This year, there was again no controversy and little thought of holding trick-or-treating on Oct. 31, which falls on a Monday. City Council voted unanimously to hold the annual peripatetic pursuit of sweet treats according to the usual schedule.
“In Meadville, it’s always been the last Thursday of the month,” Kinder said, “and the parade has always been the last Saturday of the month and that’s so that, I think, kids can have the next day off.”
Crawford Central School District students have a day off from school on Oct. 28 due to an in-service workday scheduled for staff. The post-trick-or-treating off-day for students is another element of the intricate end-of-October scheduling formula used in the Meadville area for decades.
The Meadville Halloween Parade, now in its 55th year, begins at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 29. This year’s theme is “Under the Big Top.”
