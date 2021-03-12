Cleanup day in Meadville will be held May 15 from 8 a.m. to noon at the city’s Public Works Garage, 1340 S. Cottage St.
The garage is accessed off of Clark Road at its intersection with Route 322 south of Channellock. Directional signs will be posted.
The charge is $10 per vehicle and proof of residency is required. Public Works employees will be on hand to assist with unloading.
Construction materials such as bricks, concrete blocks and shingles from individual homeowners, dried paint cans, mattresses and batteries of all types will be accepted. Yard waste and organic materials will also be accepted but must be kept separate from other debris.
Items not accepted include electronics (TVs, phones, computers, monitors), fluorescent light bulbs, liquids including paint and household chemicals, tires, junk vehicles, household trash including clothing, appliances with Freon (unless Freon has been removed and the appliance is appropriately tagged), and thermostats containing mercury.
• More information: Visit cityofmeadville.org or call 333-3339.