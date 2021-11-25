Light Up Meadville will make its return on Dec. 3 this year, kicking off the holiday season in the city.
Supported by Meadville-Western Crawford County Chamber of Commerce, the City of Meadville, Meadville Independent Business Alliance and local retailers, the event will see a variety of festivities held throughout the city.
At Diamond Park, Christmas music will be played from the park gazebo starting at 5:30 p.m. by radio station COOL 101.7. The presentation of the community tree will take place at 6 and will include an official proclamation by Meadville Mayor LeRoy Stearns.
Santa will be in town to join in on lighting up the tree, but will be unable to stick around to visit with local children as, according to the Chamber of Commerce, he needs to "get back to the North Pole to complete last-minute preparations."
Instead, letters to Santa can be completed and dropped off at the Chamber of Commerce, Chateau Christine and Harmony Formals, which will get them delivered to Santa. Those sending letters should be sure to address them to "Santa Claus, North Pole" and include correct postage.
Hot chocolate and cookies will be available in Diamond Park for the tree-lighting ceremony, courtesy of Pampered Palate Café & Bistro and Allegheny College.
Along with the traditions of Light Up Meadville, First Friday businesses will continue with a few traditions of their own. Meadville retailers have decorated holiday windows this year and will feature an extensive display of nearly 40 ice sculptures to adorn Chestnut Street and Diamond Park.