A Meadville Area Senior High (MASH) senior is one of 2,500 students nationally to be named Merit Scholars, the National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced Tuesday.
As a result of the recognition, Adam Duffy will receive a $2,500 scholarship.
Duffy is one of 107 Pennsylvania students, and the only recipient attending a Crawford County high school, to receive the award. The winners were selected from among 16,000 finalists in the annual National Merit Scholarship Program.
“Adam is quite an amazing student,” MASH guidance counselor Gina Foulk said in an email. “He likes to challenge himself. He is very intelligent and works with the teachers if he doesn’t understand something. The best thing about Adam is he’s friendly towards all and very humble about all of his accomplishments.”
The single-payment scholarship is the latest in a series of recognitions for Duffy, whom Foulk described as talented in both academics and music.
In January, Duffy became the first Crawford Central student in recent memory to participate in the mixed choir selected each year by the National Association for Music Education (NAfME). Later the same month, he was one of two MASH students selected for NAfME’s All-Eastern Mixed Choir. In February, Duffy qualified for the All-State Vocal Jazz Ensemble selected by Pennsylvania Music Educators Association. In addition to singing, he also plays trombone and in April he qualified for All-State Orchestra.
Duffy’s latest award comes in large part thanks to his test-taking skills. Students become eligible for the scholarship program by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, according to the program’s website. The program receives approximately 1.6 million entrants each year.
MASH’s last winner in the program came in 2019 when Kendra L. Hamilton received a four-year scholarship for up to $2,000 each year from the University of North Texas in Denton.
National Merit $2,500 Scholarship winners like Duffy are the finalists in each state judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills, and potential for success in rigorous college studies.
The number of winners named in each state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the nation’s graduating high school seniors. Winners are selected by a committee of college admissions officers and high school counselors. In addition to PSAT scores, the committee considers applicant’s academic records, contributions and leadership in school and community activities, an essay written by the finalist; and a recommendation written by a high school official.
The committee members were not the only ones impressed by Duffy’s accomplishments, according to Foulk.
“He is well liked and respected by his peers and teachers,” she said. “I honestly haven’t heard him ever say an unkind word about anyone or anything.”
