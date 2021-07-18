Huidekoper Park has a 167-year history. City officials want to hear from residents on what form its future should take.
Residents will have a chance to give their thoughts on what they like about the park, changes they’d like to see and other Huidekoper-related topics at a public meeting at 6 p.m. Aug. 2. The meeting will be held under the park’s picnic pavilion.
The opportunity for public comment “to help determine and prioritize the types of facilities and activities for the park” is a required element of the master site development plan process, according to a press release from the city.
After a brief presentation from city staff members on the redevelopment plan for the park, members of the public will have a chance to offer their thoughts.
“In addition to the amenities the park might offer, such as sports courts and playground equipment,” a press release from the city said, “the plan will also look at the topography of the site, stormwater management, protection and enhancement of environmentally sensitive areas, sustainable site design, parking, and ADA accessibility and compliance.”
Located on Williamson Road near the intersection with Grove and Poplar Streets, the 12 acres of land that make up Huidekoper Park were conveyed to the city by members of the Huidekoper family in 1854 for use “as a Play Ground for the Children of Meadville.”
For more information, contact interim City Manager Gary Johnson at (814) 724-6000 or visit the City website at www.cityofmeadville.org. Unvaccinated individuals who attend the Aug. 2 meeting should wear a face covering, per prevailing state and CDC guidelines.