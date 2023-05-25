Applications to serve on various city of Meadville authorities, boards and commissions are due Friday.
The city maintains 14 authorities, boards, commissions and committees, all staffed by volunteers, to advise Meadville City Council and municipal staff members on issues ranging from aesthetics to zoning.
Current openings consist of two seats on the Meadville Area Recreation Authority (MARA), which oversees the Meadville Area Recreation Complex (MARC); one seat on the Zoning Hearing Board (ZHB), which considers appeals, variance and special exception requests with respect to the city’s zoning code; one seat on the Market Authority, which oversees the Market House; one seat on the Civil Service Board, which helps to maintain a personnel system to recruit, employ, promote and retain qualified persons for employment with the city; and three seats on the Beautification Committee, which covers aesthetic issues and awards in the city. One person is also being sought to serve as an alternate for the Code Appeals Board, which hears appeals of orders issued by the code official.
Applications are available online at cityofmeadville.org/abcs or can be picked up weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the City Building, 894 Diamond Park.
To be eligible to serve, applicants must be 18 or older. Other eligibility requirements vary, but city residents are eligible to serve on all of the “ABC” boards. Some boards allow service by nonresidents who own property in the city or pay taxes to the city. In some instances, such as the Code Appeals Board, nonresidents can be appointed when a qualified resident cannot be found.
The five-year terms of the vacated MARA seats run through 2023 and 2024, respectively. The authority meets at the MARC at 7:30 a.m. on the third Friday of each month.
The available ZHB seat is the remainder of a five-year term that expires Jan. 1, 2028. The board meets in the City Building on an as-needed basis, with meetings taking place at 1:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month.
The Market Authority seat is the remainder of a five-year term that runs through 2026. The board meets the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at 4:45 p.m. in the City Building.
The Civil Service Board seat is the remainder of a five-year term that runs through the end of this year.
The vacated seats on the Beautification Committee have one-year terms ending Feb. 28. The committee meets in the City Building at 5:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month.
