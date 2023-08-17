Two Crawford Central School District schools are among the 252 across the state that will receive special funding to provide fruits and vegetables to students.
First District and Second District elementary schools will receive more than $23,000 each, part of nearly $7.5 million being distributed to Pennsylvania schools through the federal Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program.
“In order to learn, grow, and achieve, children need access to healthy food options,” said Pennsylvania Secretary of Education Khalid N. Mumin. “The Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program will help learners across the Commonwealth access nutritious foods and create healthy habits—at no cost to their families—that will benefit them both in the classroom and at home.”
First District Elementary, which has about 337 students according to the Pennsylvania Department of Education, will receive $23,472 in grant funding through the program. Second District, which has about 328 students, will receive $25,128.
Schools benefiting from the program receive reimbursement for the cost of making free fresh fruits and vegetables available to students during the school day. These fresh fruits and vegetables must be provided separately from the lunch or breakfast meal, in one or more areas of the school during the school day.
The goal of FFVP, according to a PDE announcement, is to introduce children to fresh fruits and vegetables, to include new and different varieties, and to increase overall acceptance and consumption of fresh, unprocessed produce. The program also promotes nutrition education in hopes of encouraging healthier school environments.
The funding comes in addition to $46.5 million in state funding for 2023-2024 to provide universal free breakfast at Pennsylvania schools.
