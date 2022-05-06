Meadville Rye Whiskey won a Gold Award at the 2022 Denver International Spirits Competition, a worldwide beverage competition hosted each April in Denver.
Produced by Conneaut Cellars Winery & Distillery in partnership with Meadville Distilling, Meadville Rye Whiskey competed against hundreds of other entries from across the world and earned the prestigious award through double-blind judging.
The craft spirit was made using the original, pre-Prohibition recipe, which dates to the Meadville Distilling Company’s beginning in 1885.
“Winning a gold medal at the Denver International Spirits Competition for our Meadville Rye Whiskey validates why this whiskey was one of the best in the country before Prohibition and now 90 years later,” said Conneaut Cellars owner and master distiller, Joal Wolf.
Wolf’s remarks refer to Meadville Rye Whiskey’s history and prominence in the late 1800s and early 1900s. According to Crawford County Historical Society’s Board Vice President Ron Mattocks, Meadville Rye was a well-known brand in the days leading up to Prohibition.
“At its peak, Meadville Distilling was producing well over 18,000 barrels of rye a year and it was listed on the menus at some of the best restaurants in New York City and Chicago before the county went dry in 1916,” he said.
In 2018, Meadville Distilling reformed after obtaining the original Meadville Rye recipe at auction and then partnered with Wolf to put it back into production at Conneaut Cellars. To make it, Wolf distilled the rye in the Western Pennsylvanian tradition, with single-use oak barrels that remained in a temperature-controlled facility for four years before being bottled. On July 4, 2021, the first bottles of Meadville Rye were released for sale in limited quantities with additional barrels being opened later that year.