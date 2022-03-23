The Rotary Club of Meadville celebrates its centennial this weekend with a dinner and variety show Saturday night at the Italian Civic Club, 869 Water St.
The club was to mark its 100th birthday last year with a public celebration, but it was postponed due to the COVID 19 pandemic, according to Joseph Galbo III, a club member and master of ceremonies for the show.
The Rotary Club of Meadville held its inaugural meeting in May 1921 at the former Lafayette Hotel on the corner of Chestnut and Water streets.
Since the club’s founding, members have worked to assist the community with worthwhile projects throughout the area including its sausage sandwich booth at the Crawford County Fair and its annual December rose sale.
The club’s popular variety show returns as part of the celebration and will feature talents including Greg Panchura, Lowell Hepler, Maribeth and Ellen McCarthy, Chris Seeley and Galbo.
Proceeds from the show while allow the club to continue its efforts while celebrating a century of fulfilling the Rotary motto, “Service above self.”
Tickets for Saturday’s show are $30, with a three-course dinner and cash bar. There also will be basket fundraisers available. Doors open at 6 p.m. with dinner at 6:30.
• To reserve or buy tickets: Send an email to rotary5148@gmail.com or call (814) 547-1513.