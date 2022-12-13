The Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency has awarded a $12,000 stipend to a Meadville resident to conduct research benefiting the affordable housing industry.
Julie Wilson is the director of housing and community development at Common Roots, a community organization in Meadville developing permanently affordable housing to build wealth and security for low-income residents in the city.
Wilson’s fellowship project is a documentary film on how new approaches to cooperative housing might aid the escalating housing affordability crisis.
Specifically, the film will chronicle Common Roots’ work to establish a renting cooperative where renters are able to build equity by collectively governing and managing their homes.
The film will be targeted to affordable housing professionals, grassroots actors and organizations, and general audiences interested in housing issues and cooperative enterprises.
Wilson is one of two recipients of the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency’s 2023 Kathy A. Possinger Housing Policy Fellowship awards.
Wilson is a former associate professor of communication arts and community and justice studies at Allegheny College.
She is the author of “Neoliberalism,” a textbook that explores contemporary politics, economics and culture; and the director/producer of “Bending Hell,” a documentary about a local city council campaign.
