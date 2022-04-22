WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — Meadville Redi-Mix Concrete Inc. is being purchased by DuBrook of Clarion.
The Meadville plant is located at 19824 Cochranton Road in West Mead Township.
“We plan to operate under the DuBrook name with most of the current Meadville employees,” Mark Hindman, president of M and B Group, said in a statement. M and B Group is the parent company of Dubrook, Madison Transfer, and M and B Services.
Meadville Tribune calls to M and B Group weren’t returned. Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.
DuBrook owns and operates concrete plants in Bradford, Butler, Clarion, Dubois, Evans City and St. Marys.
DuBrook has its own in-house professional engineer to creates its own mix designs based on the specific needs of each customer, according to a news release from the company. DuBrook also has a fleet of more than 50 concrete trucks operating with the seven plants it owns.