Area residents still have several opportunities to take a step back in time this holiday season to an era when train tracks connected the world and the sound of a locomotive’s whistle approaching in the distance made pulses race and blood flow more quickly.
Meadville Railroad Depot’s Christmas festivities continue this weekend and on Dec. 24. In addition to the usual displays of Meadville area railroad memorabilia, the depot is decorated for the holidays and kids of all ages will be mesmerized by four elaborate model train setups plus a “Polar Express”-themed model geared toward the little ones. Admission is free.
“It has been a good time,” Bernie Hanmore said of the weekend hours that started on Nov. 25, “Black Friday.” “We want everyone to come down and have fun.”
Hanmore is president of French Creek Valley Railroad Historical Society, the nonprofit that has transformed the depot from a past-its-prime garden center to a state of the art exhibition and community center. The facility’s grand opening in July capped a renovation process that lasted more than three years, and crowds have been steady over recent weekends according to Hanmore and other society members.
“The community is starting to recognize us,” board member Jack Sheets said. “They know we exist.”
A trip to the depot not only affords visitors a chance to see the building that served as Meadville’s connection to the nation at large beginning in 1881, it also offers a chance to introduce a new generation to the model trains display that has been a staple of non-pandemic holiday seasons for years.
In addition to the model train displays, Hanmore said, there will be plenty of new and used model train equipment on sale if the train lover — or future train lover — in your life still needs a gift. A 50/50 and a raffle for a model train starter kit are also being held with proceeds supporting Toys for Tots.
“We have a ton of merchandise,” Sheets said.
The train displays and gift options are not the only things making an impression. With the community room available for use by donation, the depot has seen plenty of visitors since the summer opening. Hanmore said that in addition to a variety of nonprofits that have held meetings there, the room featuring 141-year-old beams stretching from side to side has also hosted birthday parties, baby showers and reunions.
Visitors aren’t the only ones wowed by the updated interior of the site, according to Sheets. The society members themselves are still “amazed when we go in there,” he said.
It’s even more amazing, he added, to consider that the transformation was wrought by volunteers.
“We’re proud of it,” Sheets said.
Hanmore said the society is eager to share that pride with holiday visitors.
“We hope they come see what we have to offer,” he said, “and bring their kids along — kids seem to love the trains.”
