For about two and a half years, the members of the French Creek Valley Railroad Historical Society have been hard at work renovating their newly purchased facility in Meadville. Now, they'll be inviting the public in for a first glance at all the work they've been doing, and give them an idea of what is coming in the future.
The society will hold a soft opening of the Meadville Railroad Depot, located at 136 Mead Ave., Saturday through Monday. Admission will be free, with the doors open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The new facility was formerly owned by Meadville Farm and Garden, but had its origin as a passenger depot and freight station constructed in 1881, making it an appropriate choice of building for the group of railroad enthusiasts.
Jack Sheets, a director of the society board, said renovation work included new walls, ceilings, floors, windows and more.
"We've done a tremendous amount of work," he said. "Probably 80 percent of labor was just volunteers."
While there is still work to be done, the society have begun decorating and filling some of the rooms of the building, mainly a space which will serve as a railroading museum. The final plan for the facility is to have a library room, a model train display room with accompanying workshop, and a space that can be used for everything from weddings or business meetings to movie nights and educational programs.
Fixing up the building has not been an easy or quick task for the volunteers. John Snyder, another director with the society, said there were many holes in the walls when they acquired the building in December 2018. With winter weather conditions, the volunteers — the youngest of whom are now 70 — could only work for a few hours at a time.
"When we were tearing everything apart, we only worked two to three hours because it was so damn cold in here," Snyder said.
The floor was also misaligned in places, sometimes 8 to 9 inches out of level in places. All of the work was only possibly through the volunteers, who worked two to three days a week for up to seven hours at a time, and grants and donations to the society to afford any materials needed.
Despite the hard work, Ed Cronin, treasurer for the society, said the work was filled with a lot of camaraderie. He compared it to the renovations the group did at the Cambridge Springs Trolley Station which the group was given in 2014 and was restored by them.
"We did the same thing up at the trolley station in Cambridge Springs, so this is the second time around for most of us," he said.
With the final vision of the building approaching, society members are enthusiastic about creating a new center of railway knowledge and appreciation in Crawford County. The library will provide people studying railroads a place to read books with detailed information about railway news from years gone by, and everything from oil cans to conductor uniforms will be on display in the library section.
"The whole building will be just railroad, period," Sheets said. "Anything that deals with railroads, it will be here."
There are also plans for a mural to decorate one wall and pillar of the museum section. The mural will depict the rail line that runs from Chicago to Pittsburgh to New York City, with Crawford County at the center of the three cities.
The building will not be a one-track source of entertainment either. Snyder said the society plans to regularly change out what model train dioramas are put up to keep things interesting. He also said the group may utilize the space to showcase its annual holiday railroad display.
Following the soft opening, the society will continue working on the final few renovations, with an aim toward a grand opening sometime this spring. Admission will remain free, though the society has yet to decide on which specific days the depot will be open.
For those looking to hold a wedding, meeting or other event at the depot once it's finished, the society will offer the chance to rent the space for a donation rather than any specific cost.
At the moment, however, the society is just hopeful the public will come in and see all of the hard work, learn a little bit about railroads, and maybe get inspired to come back for a repeat visit.
"Anybody that comes in is going to be totally impressed with what we have done and what we will be doing," Sheets said.
