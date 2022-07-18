When he grew up in Meadville, Donald Willoughby lived alongside the Western New York and Pennsylvania Railroad yards located underneath Smock Bridge. So when Meadville Railroad Depot opened in the extensively renovated building that once served as the city’s railroad station, he knew he had to come see it.
“I think it’s wonderful. This is really really something,” Willoughby said after snapping a photo of his 4-year-old granddaughter Rosaleea Willoughby posing in front of the WNYP locomotive that was brought to the depot for the occasion. “Rosaleea loved it.”
She loved it so much, in fact, that she was soon headed back from the locomotive toward the overhead door entrance to the depot’s community room. Willoughby, trailing after her, called back, “She wants to go see it again!”
The Willoughbys were among the numerous families that filled the former station over the weekend as Meadville Railroad Depot marked its grand opening. The free museum and community center documents Meadville’s railroad history with a wide range of exhibits and also plays to the interest of youngsters with several intricately detailed model train exhibits, including one that stretches much of the length of the 30-by-150-foot building.
Inside the community room, a smiling Bernie Hanmore helped to greet many of those visitors.
“I tell you what,” said Hanmore, president of the French Creek Valley Railroad Historical Society, which renovated the depot and created the museum, “we’ve had a lot of people the last two days. It’s been constant — people in and out.”
At the other end of the depot, Richard Roberts was behind the gift shop counter, where a surprising number of visitors were buying railroad spikes along with commemorative glasses, T-shirts and other items. The spike in spike popularity wasn’t the only surprise, according to Roberts, a member of the society’s board.
Even though Roberts has been a part of the restoration process since May 2019, a few months after the effort began, he was still surprised to see the museum where Meadville Farm & Garden used to be only a few years ago.
“I would’ve never believed it would’ve looked like this when we started,” Roberts said, looking toward the crowd of visitors mingling under a map stretching the width of the exhibit room. The banner-like map puts Chicago on one side of the building and New York City on the other and shows the railroad tracks connecting the two metropolises. Squarely in the middle is Meadville with a vertical section of the map extending down a support column to show Pittsburgh as well.
The renovations were performed largely by society volunteers meeting twice each week over the past several years, working around the COVID-19 pandemic for much of that time. Along the way, they’ve turned up 19th-century gas light fixtures, the remains of an enormous iron scale once used to weigh freight, and a few beer bottles dating to the 1800s — all of them empty.
The renovated depot features artifacts dating back to the early years of the former Bessemer & Lake Erie Passenger Depot and Freight House, which opened in 1881, but there’s plenty of 21st-century items as well.
One is an elaborate model train set that brothers Adam, 18, and Jacob, 15, of Conneaut Lake were admiring with their father, Ken Novosel. When society members launched an after-school model railroad club not long before the pandemic, the Novosel brothers were among the group that gathered to begin work on the layout now on display at the museum.
Pointing out additions made since they last worked on the display — a backyard swimming pool here, a new building there — the Novosel brothers were impressed both with what had become of their model display and the museum that it now calls home.
“It’s cool to see it running and on display,” Adam said. “I think they did an amazing job here. … It’s really come a long way.”
While the brothers didn’t get to finish their work on the museum display, the introduction to model railroading club fed their lifelong interest in trains. Unable to continue meeting with the club during the pandemic, they started working on their own displays at home.
“We’ve kept it to just one room —,” Adam said.
“Well, two rooms now,” Jacob said, correcting his brother. “We put up another display for Christmas, and it’s still up.”
The Christmas decorations are long gone, their father, Ken, was quick to clarify, but the train display remains up.
The Novosels aren’t alone in their train-related enthusiasm. The volunteers behind Meadville Railroad Depot are counting on their being lots more people with a similar passion, particularly given the prominent role of rails in Meadville’s history. and after the grand opening weekend, Hanmore said, so far, so good.
“We’re real happy,” he said. “The community definitely came out to support us.”
For those who missed the grand opening, the museum will be open on Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. through the summer, and the community room is available for use at no cost, only a requested donation. But for an organization so closely associated with an industry known for its emphasis on to-the-minute accuracy in its scheduling, Hanmore was surprisingly laid back regarding museum plans.
“Maybe we’ll be open 1 to 4 on Sundays too,” he said, if volunteers are available to staff the facility. “We’re definitely here for the community if they want to use it.”
