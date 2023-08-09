Meadville Public Library will hold the final event of its summer reading program from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday in Diamond Park.
Participants are encouraged to bring a book, find a comfy spot in the park, and read for the duration of the event. For younger readers, the park’s gazebo will feature special story times with guest storytellers.
The event is a conclusion to the library’s “All Together Now” program, as participants are invited to read “All Together Now” one final time. Diamond Park will be a gathering place for readers of all ages as the community reads together.
The goal in hosting the event is to create a vibrant and inclusive space where readers of all ages can come together, share their reading experiences and explore the power of storytelling, library officials said in making the announcement.
The event also coincides with Second Saturday, an outdoor community market with vendors and organizations from around the area. Both events are free to attend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.