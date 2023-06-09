Meadville Public Library’s summer reading program begins Monday.
“All Together Now” is designed to foster a love of reading, learning and community, library officials said in making the announcement.
Running through Aug. 11, the program aims to bring people of all ages and backgrounds together for a summer filled with curiosity, connection and discovery.
Readers will have the opportunity to enjoy a variety of activities and events, including interactive storytimes, book discussions, author visits and more.
Additionally, children, teens and accompanying adults can all enjoy a free lunch this summer at the Rusty Robot Cafe, a collaborative effort between the Meadville Public Library and the Family and Community Christian Association.
The lunch cafe will be open from noon to 1 p.m. weekdays in the library’s community space.
Registration is open and participants can sign up by visiting the library in person. All registered participants will earn exciting rewards and incentives along the way.
• More information: Visit meadvillelibrary.org/events, call (814) 336-1773, or follow the library on Facebook or Instagram.
