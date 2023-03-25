The Meadville Public Library will conduct its annual spring used book sale April 27, from noon to 6:30 p.m., April 28 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and April 29, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
This sale will be held on the top floor of the Meadville Public Library at 848 N. Main St., Meadville.
The accessibility entrance is located on the right side of the building, leading into the Children’s Room, where the elevator will take customers to the top floor and the book sale room.
This sale includes general fiction and non-fiction books, books on CD, young adult fiction and non-fiction, and children’s non-fiction and picture books. Customers are asked to bring their own shopping bags.
