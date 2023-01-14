Martin Luther King Jr., whose birthday will be observed with a national holiday on Monday, died nearly 55 years ago, five years after his “I Have a Dream” speech on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial embedded him in the national consciousness — and in the nation’s conscience.
Marvin Burnett of Meadville remembers well where he was and what he was doing at the time of King’s most famous speech.
He had hoped to be in Washington D.C. on Aug. 28, 1963, with the hundreds of thousands of people who gathered for the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, but instead he was in Meadville, unable to get time off from a new job at the A&P grocery store.
Burnett won’t have any trouble getting time off Monday evening to attend a community celebration to honor King and his legacy, but he’ll still be put to work for at least a few minutes during the event from 6 to 8 p.m. in Schultz Banquet Hall at Allegheny College. Burnett’s job at the event is an important one: He will deliver a recitation of the speech he missed experiencing in person but that became so important to his life that he eventually memorized it and performed numerous times over the years.
The Monday dinner and celebration is a reboot of the fellowship dinner long hosted by United Faith Fellowship Church of God, where Burnett is a minister, before being paused due to the pandemic. This year’s event is a cooperative effort between The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Scholarship Board Inc., Crawford Central School District and Allegheny College.
The event’s theme will be “The Beloved Neighborhood” in what organizer Armendia Dixon described as a blending of the philosophies of King and Fred Rogers. Both men were ministers who “believed in the realization of a beloved community,” Dixon said.
The first steps in King’s vision of a “beloved community” were being taken when Burnett, then 16, was ultimately unable to attend what proved to be one of the most electrifying speeches of the 20th century. The reason he couldn’t go had a great deal to do with the man delivering the speech, Burnett recalled Friday.
“I just happened to be the first Black person to ever work there,” Burnett said of the A&P. “I attribute that a lot to the movement of Dr. King and the local NAACP at that time.”
As the Civil Rights Movement that King helped to lead gained momentum, Meadville NAACP officials noted that the A&P hadn’t hired any Black people since opening in the mid-1950s, according to Burnett. By the summer of 1963, they were ready for a change.
“They sent me over there to see if I could get a job,” Burnett said.
When he did get an entry-level position, Burnett had to change his plans to go to Washington. His new boss was unwilling to allow him time off just a few weeks after he had been hired and hinted that attending the demonstration without permission to take time off would “probably jeopardize my job,” Burnett said. So Burnett stayed, overcoming early resistance from a minority of customers who didn’t want a Black person carrying their groceries and eventually working 10 years at the store. After a second career in the tool-and-die industry, Burnett now runs a South Main Street tax service with his wife.
“Once I heard the speech, it was really powerful to me,” Burnett said. “I read it over and over, tried to apply it to my life, and it stuck with me. It has a lot to do with where I am today.”
While Burnett will deliver King’s words at the celebration Monday, Crawford Central School District Superintendent Tom Washington will deliver his own as the event’s featured speaker. Washington, Crawford Central’s first Black superintendent, counted an awareness of King’s assassination in April 1968 and the outpouring of grief in the African American community among his early childhood memories.
“His message still resonates today,” Washington said of King. “A lot of people realize Dr. King had a dream, but he also had a vision. His vision was ‘the beloved community.’ The beloved community is a community in which everybody is cared for, absent of poverty, hunger and hate.”
In seeking to reconcile “the oppressed and the oppressor,” Washington continued, King tried to find answers that continue to elude us.
“How do we live in harmony together to erase hunger, poverty, hate?” he asked. “That was the vision of the nonviolent movement. That’s why it’s important.”
