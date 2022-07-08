Oliver Wang has come a long way from his first piano competition. Four years old at the time and living in China, Wang recalls being so small that competition organizers had to find a chair for him to use so that he would be able to reach the piano’s pedals.
“I needed a bigger chair,” Wang said. “I was really small.”
The alternative seating did the trick: In what would become a bit of a pattern, he finished first in the competition.
Now, a little more than two years after he arrived in Meadville, the 12-year-old Wang has no trouble reaching the pedals — and no trouble faring well in piano competitions.
This week, he was awarded a gold award, one of three awarded for his age division out of about 300 young pianists in the International Piano Competition organized by the World Piano Teachers Association Finland. and thanks to his success in last year’s Pittsburgh International Piano Competition, he’ll be part of a July 23 winners concert at Carnegie Hall in New York City (Oliver’s performances of Bela Bartok’s Sonatina and Moritz Moszkowski’s Etude in F earned him a first prize in the competition; for the WPTA Finland competition, he played Wolfgang Mozart’s Sonata in G major and Frederic Chopin’s Waltz in E minor).
“He shows a lot of immense promise,” said Doug Jurs, Oliver’s piano teacher for more than two years, during a recording session Sunday in Allegheny College’s Ford Chapel. “He’s certainly well positioned to become a great artist if he decides to take the artistic path.”
The artistic path is not the only one currently attracting Oliver’s attention. His other passions include hockey and fishing, and while his most recent trip to Woodcock Lake did not result in any nibbles on his line, he’s not bad on skates. For the time being, at least, Oliver seems bent on pursuing both paths before him — ivory and ice.
“He’s an excellent hockey player,” said Jeremiah Ordos, who coached Oliver last season on the Crawford County Flames 12-and-under team. “He’s one of our better players, and it’s a pleasure coaching him.”
As with piano, Oliver began playing hockey as a youngster in Beijing. A few years ago, he and his mother came to the U.S. while his father remained in China. They moved briefly to Philadelphia and then settled in Meadville, where Oliver’s brother Owen is a student at Allegheny College, and where Oliver could pursue both of his passions.
Ordos recalled hearing about Oliver’s piano competitions a couple of times during hockey season, but was unaware Oliver would be playing in Carnegie Hall.
“That’s awesome,” Ordos said.
The accomplishment is even more impressive considering the circumstances surrounding Oliver’s preparation for the competition through which he earned the trip, according to Jurs.
The two began working together early in the pandemic, when Oliver was new to Meadville and Jurs was a music professor at Allegheny. For about 18 months, they couldn’t practice on the piano in Jurs’ college office due to COVID protocols. Instead, Oliver practiced at home on a Yamaha electronic keyboard Jurs had borrowed from the college and the two met for lessons at Christ Episcopal Church, where Oliver used a digital piano that came closer to simulating an acoustic piano but still wasn’t the real thing.
“When it came time to make this recording for the Pittsburgh International Piano Competition,” Jurs said, still marveling at the feat, “keep in mind he had not practiced on a real piano for the entire year, and he proceeds to — it was pretty amazing.”
Not long after, Oliver’s parents upgraded his equipment to a Steinway Model B largely in recognition of his commitment, Jurs said.
And committed he is for a busy 12-year-old with multiple interests and still adjusting to a new country. Oliver said that he spends about two hours every day practicing his playing, but occasionally he skips a day or two here or there, such as when he has an out-of-town hockey trip.
“It’s fun,” he said of piano competitions, “and when you get prizes, it’s happy and exciting.”
Practice is a bit less exciting, he said, but it becomes especially enjoyable in the lead-up to a competition.
But as the student and his teacher stood near the grand piano inside Ford Chapel, Jurs was quick to jump in. Participating in — and winning — competitions is a good way to motivate students and can be a stepping stone to a career in music, he said, but “that’s not what it’s about.”
“It’s about making music and beautiful art,” Jurs continued. “I don’t think Oliver should focus on that. He’s got this wonderful gift.”
With that in mind, he said he has encouraged Oliver to pursue his interest in hockey despite its potential to take away some of the time he has for piano. In fact, according to Jurs, the skills — or perhaps the attitude — honed in the hockey rink can be helpful on the piano bench. The adrenaline rush that athletes experience when they are “in the zone” translates to the keyboard as well.
“One thing I love about Oliver’s playing,” he said, “there is sort of an athletic and competitive aspect to his playing that I think is really cool.”
The recording session in the chapel Sunday is likely the last time Oliver and his teacher will work together in person. Jurs and his family were headed to North Carolina on Thursday, where he will teach at Elon University. He and Oliver will learn in a few days if he has made the finals of another competition, and they’ll have a few more virtual lessons over the course of the month before Oliver transitions to a new Tidioute-based instructor.
Looking back, Jurs said the timing of their work together was fortuitous for both piano players. After the early years of piano instruction, which are often fueled more by parental commitment. Talented young pianists reach another stage in their development.
“You get to a point where it’s fun — where you realize it’s about expression and showing your deeper self,” Jurs said. “He found me right at the time when things were starting to get fun. Every week is this greater self-discovery, musical discovery.”
