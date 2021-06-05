An ongoing exodus from Meadville Police Department could leave staffing for the crews that patrol city streets depleted by more than 30 percent next month.
City officials said an unusually high number of resignations was likely related to the superior benefits offered by other agencies in the region. An NAACP member who recently addressed City Council on improving the department’s relationship with the community saw the losses as an opportunity to improve the diversity in the all-white, all-male force that patrols city streets.
The losses began with a retirement in March but have snowballed with a series of resignations in close succession in recent weeks, according to Chief Michael Tautin. One patrol officer has already resigned, two more will leave within the next 10 days and another could be exiting in mid-July, Tautin said.
“It’s a huge problem,” Tautin said of the departures. Hiring four replacements in a timely fashion, he added, “will be very challenging.”
The department typically sees one or two departures per year, according to Tautin, and has hired 33 officers in the 21 years since he joined the force.
A city organizational chart from last fall shows three police patrol crews of four officers and a fourth crew of three officers. All of the officers who have retired or resigned so far this year were part of the patrol staff, as is the officer that might be leaving next month.
“It’s a difficult time,” interim City Manager Gary Johnson said of the department’s short-handed situation. “There’s going to be more overtime of course for a while and we’ll get the new officers hired and trained and back on the streets.”
Johnson speculated that the traditional pensions offered by other departments in the region may have contributed to the resignations.
“With other departments having defined benefit plans,” Johnson said, “sometimes it makes other jobs a little more attractive from that standpoint and we may be seeing symptoms of that.”
Tautin said that he is not aware of any other municipal police departments in the area that have switched from traditional pensions or defined benefit plans, in which employees are guaranteed a particular monthly payment after retirement, to defined contribution plans. Like 401(k) plans, employees and employers pay set amounts into defined contribution plans. The employer’s obligation ends when an employee retires or leaves the job and benefits vary depending on how the contributed funds were invested.
The four officers who have or are expected to resign were all hired after the department switched from traditional pension to a defined contribution plan in 2015. The change was described in budget discussions at the time as a “critical” element in “long-term pension reform” required to make city expenses more manageable. Eventually, all city positions eligible for retirement benefits were converted to defined contribution plans.
Mayor LeRoy Stearns was a member of City Council when the move was approved and expects to see other municipalities in the region follow suit eventually.
“We knew it would be a headache,” Stearns said, “but we knew it was the right decision.”
All four of the officers will be moving to departments in Erie County that offer traditional pensions, according to Tautin.
“It’s hard to compete,” he said. “Everything else about the department would be appealing to someone looking to start and continue in a career in law enforcement here.
“It’s just that one thing,” Tautin added, “is a big thing.”
A major concern from the perspective of NAACP member Marcia Metcalfe is who fills the departmental vacancies.
Metcalfe was part of an NAACP committee that engaged in a series of discussions with city and police department officials last year in the wake of the George Floyd killing. The goal, committee members reminded City Council during an April presentation, was to “strengthen the relationship between local police and our diverse community.”
The committee’s recommendations began by noting that none of the present officers in the department are women or people of color and by calling on the city to add officers who bring “diverse backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives to the force at the earliest opportunity when vacancies allow.”
That opportunity would seem to be here, according to Metcalfe.
“I’m sorry that four people are leaving — that must be difficult to deal with for Mike (Tautin),” she said, “but at the same time it’s a terrific opportunity to have a more diverse force in Meadville and I think we look forward to working closely with the city to make that happen.”
Metcalfe acknowledged that civil service requirements governing the hiring of police officers limit the department’s flexibility when it comes to who can be hired and which candidates receive top preference.
“I’m not saying it’s necessarily going to be easy, but I would hope that it’s a priority,” she said. “I’m pretty sure there are people of color and women that can meet those qualifications.”
Tautin supported the goal of a more inclusive police force, but said that when it comes to hiring he is somewhat handcuffed by the highly regulated nature of the process.
“I think a diverse police department would be amazing, but I don’t often get to pick who signed up to take the test, who shows up and who passes,” Tautin said.
Meadville competes with other departments for the same pool of candidates who qualify through centralized testing organized each August by the Northwest Pennsylvania Regional Police Testing Consortium in Erie. As an example of how hiring choices are limited by civil service regulations, Tautin said that even if a minority candidate scored higher than two other qualified applicants who were not minorities, if the lower scoring candidates were veterans and the minority candidate was not, he would be required to offer a position to the veteran candidates first.
Tautin said it would be several weeks at the earliest before any of the department’s current vacancies were filled. The openings come as calls tend to pick up during warmer weather and at a time when remaining department members have already scheduled vacations. The impact for the department’s remaining officers likely means an increase in overtime.
“The schedule’s a battle,” Tautin said.
Mike Crowley can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.