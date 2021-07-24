Meadville Police Department's search remains active for a city teenager wanted on homicide charges for a shooting nearly three weeks ago.
Kavan Maloin Boitnott, 16, is wanted for killing Nathaniel Eric Harris, 19, on July 3 at Harris’ apartment at 376 1/2 Walnut St. Harris was shot multiple times at around 3:10 a.m. that day, according to police.
Meadville Police Chief Michael Tautin said Friday authorities were continuing to search for Boitnott and checking with Boitnott's known acquaintances and family members.
A second Meadville teenager charged by city police with criminal homicide and other charges in connection with Harris' homicide awaits a preliminary hearing next month.
Qwamae Dontrail Sherene, 17, remains held in the Crawford County jail in Saegertown without bond. Sherene was taken into custody July 7 by police. He faces a preliminary hearing on the charges filed against him on Aug. 23.
A third person wanted in the case also remains at large, though the man, Timothy Taquan Bolden, is not charged by police with homicide. Bolden, 25, of Meadville is being sought by police on felony charges of robbery and criminal trespass in connection with the incident, Tautin said.
Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact Meadville Police Department at (814) 724-6100.