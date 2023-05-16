A Meadville doctor was named to Pennsylvania Medical Society’s Top Physicians Under 40 list, the organization announced last week.
Dr. Gurleen Pasricha, director of breast oncology services at the Yolanda G. Barco Oncology Institute, was selected to the list of 41 physicians from across the state by a committee of Pennsylvania Medical Society member physicians.
Dr. Kevin Kraeling, chief medical officer at Meadville Medical Center, nominated Pasricha for the honor in large part due to “her never ending passion towards breast care in our community.”
“She has developed a ‘fast-track’ breast program for our patients that have been found to have abnormal mammograms in order to get them treated as quickly as possible, limiting the burden of extra stress and anxiety from delayed care,” Kraeling told The Meadville Tribune. “This level of treatment is not often found in smaller communities like ours, and quite frankly rivals even the biggest of health systems.”
Pasricha said she appreciated being nominated, especially since the recognition provided an opportunity to highlight advances in breast cancer treatment in Crawford County.
The “fast-track program” that Pasricha launched, for instance, ensures that after abnormal mammogram and biopsies patients are being seen by oncologists within a week. The quick connection helps to minimize the stress for patients who typically don’t know what to do in such a situation, according to Pasricha.
Pasricha also started a navigator program for breast cancer patients. Navigators join patients from the beginning of the treatment process and help them understand what the diagnosis means and what the next steps will be. Even handling appointment phone calls has an impact for cancer patients.
“The navigator is going to do everything for the patient and kind of line it up,” Pasricha said, “so they do not have to worry about the logistics of getting things done, and they can just focus on what is the healing plan from here on.”
Pasricha is board certified in internal medicine, hematology and medical oncology. After earning a medical degree from Sri Devaraj Urs Medical College in India, she completed both her internal medicine residency and a fellowship in hematology and oncology at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Any discussion of breast cancer, Pasricha emphasized, should highlight the effectiveness of current treatments. The five-year survival rate for those diagnosed with the disease, she said, is 90.6 percent.
In an effort to raise that mark even higher, Pasricha has also helped to bring clinical trials to the Barco Institute’s breast cancer treatment program. Though the effort was slowed by the pandemic, Pasricha said the first trial launched in October.
“We’ve been working at and chipping away at this goal since I started in 2018,” Pasricha said. “Right now we are seeing the results of the daily steps we have taken to make our breast program very robust here.”
Pennsylvania Medical Society’s recognition of Pasricha also came at a time when breast cancer prevention was in the news. A key federal task force last week changed its recommendation on when women should begin regular mammogram screenings from 50 years old to 40. Breast awareness should begin even earlier: at age 25, Pasricha said.
“It’s a privilege to do what I do, and having the trust of our patients is amazing,” she added. “The goal is to save women and reduce the risks of breast cancer.”
