City Council voted unanimously in favor of preliminary approval for several updates to the property maintenance code, including new rules designed to cut down on eyesores such as exposed house wrap material, roof tarps and unsightly “porch plastic.”
Final approval of the ordinance is expected to come at council’s next meeting, which takes place at 6 p.m. April 21 inside the former city building, 984 Water St.
The updated property maintenance code allows for “neatly, tightly, and uniformly affixed” plastic to be used to enclose roofed porches from Oct. 1 to April 1. Council members had expressed concerns about prohibitions on such temporary enclosures during discussion of the proposal in February and March.
The updates will also give city code enforcement officers the ability to cite property owners when roof tarps are left in place for more than 25 days or when house wrap material is left exposed for a similar period.
Interim City Manager Gary Johnson stressed during discussions of the proposal that while city officers can issue citations, only a judge can impose fines for such violations.
Other updates to the ordinance include allowing property owners to be notified of violations via first-class mail instead of requiring certified mail; increasing the minimum fine for code-related violations from $50 to $100; expanding the definition of junk to include a wide variety of objects left unattended in yards for more than 180 days, whether the objects are useable or not; adding a 60-day limit for outdoor storage of unregistered or disassembled vehicles; extending compliance deadlines for issues involving grass, snow on sidewalks and accumulation of refuse to seven days; and allowing methods of dealing with animal waste besides removal.