Memorial Day honors those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to America, but the public needs to honor all veterans, according to Charles Castelluccio.
Castelluccio, a Vietnam War veteran who served in the U.S. Navy, was the featured speaker at Meadville’s Memorial Day observance held in Diamond Park.
This year’s observance theme was “Vietnam veterans, welcome home. POWs/MIAs, we will never forget.”
A Titusville resident, Castelluccio has been actively helping veterans in various capacities through the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) following his military service.
“How do you honor them? You talk about them. Are there veterans in need?” he asked. “The VFW’s motto is to honor the dead by serving the living.”
Castelluccio, who has been an ordained minister for 18 years, serves as chaplain of northwest Pennsylvania’s 28th District of Veterans of Foreign Wars and is a member of Titusville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5958.
He has served as post, district and state chaplain for the Veterans of Foreign Wars Department of Pennsylvania, and was selected as Pennsylvania VFW Chaplain of the Year 2018-2019.
He also serves as the Pennsylvania VFW state representative to the Erie VA Medical Center.
Castelluccio has served as a volunteer driver for Disabled American Veterans for 11 years logging more than 30,000 miles and 2,100 hours at the wheel in that time.
“To me, really every day is Memorial Day by serving veterans,” he said.
His family was part of active military service during World War II with both his father and several uncles serving during that war.
“By the grace of God, they all made it back, but didn’t talk about it,” he said of their combat experiences.
Castelluccio served in the U.S. Navy from June 1969 to May 1973 with a one-year tour in Vietnam from May 1970 to May 1971 where he was stationed on the Mekong River.
“Over there I saw life and death in my hands,” he said of his time in Vietnam. “I came back a changed person.”
“I have no wounds you can see on me (just) like many of brothers over here and many other Vietnam veterans,” he said, pointing toward Vietnam War-era veterans gathered. “The wounds are inside of our heads.”
Castelluccio concluded by saying the nation still needs a full accounting of prisoners of war and those missing in action.
“Not only for the Vietnam War, but for all wars,” he said. “The government needs to get a full account until each and every one is accounted for.”
Monday’s ceremonies including readings of the “Gettysburg Address” and “Flanders Field”; salutes to fallen soldiers including a reading of the names of the 31 Crawford County residents who lost their lives in the Vietnam War; playing of “Taps”; and a rifle salute to honor the fallen.
The ceremonies were preceded by a parade from Water Street to Poplar Street to Market Street to Chestnut Street to Diamond Park.
