A Meadville nonprofit announced plans for a rental cooperative in the city that would offer “a new approach to renting” by allowing low-income tenants to work together to manage and care for their homes while building equity.
Common Roots will start the effort at its first development at 1189-91 S. Main St. Orientation sessions for those interested in being a part of the cooperative will take place Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. and Jan. 7 at 10:30 a.m. Both meetings will be held at the Meadville Public Library, 848 N. Main St.
“We want Common Roots tenants to love their homes and stay, to have power over their lives, and to be invested in their community,” said Julie Wilson, director of housing and community development for Common Roots. “That’s why we’re trying a new approach to renting.”
The hour-long orientation session, titled “Introduction to Rental Equity,” will explain the renting cooperative model and the idea of rental equity.
Common Roots will have four units available at 1189-91 S. Main St.: three one-bedrooms and one small two-bedroom. Units are expected to be ready for move-in by early summer 2023.
A second Common Roots development at 306 Poplar St. is planned to have two three-bedroom units and is expected to be ready for move-in by late summer.
Applications for both 1189-91 S. Main St. and 306 Poplar St. will open in February, according to the organization’s announcement. To apply to become part of the renting cooperative, potential tenants must attend four orientation sessions. “Introduction to Rental Equity” is the first in the series.
The planned renting cooperative is modeled after an effort in Cincinnati, Ohio, called Renting Partnerships. Following that model, Common Roots will maintain ownership of the ￼properties and will lease them to the renting cooperative for day-to-day management. Under the Renting Partnerships approach, tenants who meet certain requirements, such as paying rent on time, attending monthly meetings and performing maintenance-related tasks, are able to build up to $10,000 in financial credits over 10 years.
“This is going to change the whole landscape of renting,” said Common Roots board member James Campbell. “Renters will now thrive, rather than just survive.”
