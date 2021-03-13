Before long, as pandemic restrictions eventually recede into memories, late-night visitors should expect to see a line of clubgoers extending from the door of one new Chestnut Street business, according to J.C. Hunter of Erie.
They’ll be waiting behind the velvet rope Hunter has planned for the entrance of The Attic Nightclub, his newly opened bottle club at 243 Chestnut St.
“Absolutely,” Hunter said, painting a picture of a celebrity-style club scene. “We’re going to have carpet and everything down here. I guarantee you by the time the weather starts to break — and if COVID restrictions lift — you’re going to drive down here about 1 a.m. and there will be a line out here with a red carpet.
“Look for a movie star,” he added.
A club with only one member
The scene was more sedate late Thursday as Hunter, a DJ, five or six security personnel and others prepared for an 11 p.m. opening in its third week of operation. Currently open Thursday and Friday nights, Hunter hopes to add Saturdays and expand the hours each night in the coming months.
While Hunter operates a similar business, the Attic Multicultural Event Center in Erie, Chief Michael Tautin of Meadville Police Department said the Attic Nightclub is the only establishment of its kind in Meadville that he is aware of.
The question of what sort of establishment it is is more complicated than might be expected.
At first glance, it seems straightforward: the club provides loud music, an inviting atmosphere and a large area for dancing. Admission is $20 for men and $10 for women. Clubgoers can bring their own alcoholic beverages — the Attic does not have a liquor license, nor does it sell food and drink.
The apparent simplicity of charging admission to get into a dancehall when additional factors are added to the mix: the club’s unique status in Meadville; an early plan to allow admission to anyone over 18; the challenge of navigating still-changing coronavirus mitigation requirements.
And then there’s the question of public reaction: Hunter hasn’t put much effort into publicity, he said, because of all the bad publicity he received when a photo of one of the club’s flyers was posted to a local social media group in late January.
While much of the commentary involved hazy memories of similar clubs in the Meadville of years past, some critics lampooned the idea of opening a dance club in the midst of a pandemic. Others questioned the wisdom of inviting people to drink their own alcohol while simultaneously trying to attract customers who are not old enough to drink.
In the weeks leading up to his Feb. 25 opening, Hunter said he was prepared to deal with the challenge of distinguishing between patrons who were old enough to drink and those who were not. In fact, he said, the system works fine at his Erie club.
Part of the system he planned to duplicate in Meadville involves strict security. A list of a dozen rules is prominently displayed at the entry and multiple locations within the Chestnut Street club. The final rule, Hunter said, indicates how serious he is about security: “Breaking of any rule will result in … you being banned from club permanently!”
Another indication of Hunter’s seriousness about security is the presence of as many as a half-dozen security team members outfitted with varying levels of tactical gear. The point, according to Hunter, is to allow people to have fun while ensuring that they stay safe and that the club remains a good neighbor to residents and other businesses nearby.
The club’s determination to be a good neighbor extends to its sponsorship of a youth sports team, Hunter said, and its plans to give out 50 Easter baskets to those who need them on April 3.
In another response to security concerns and the social media uproar, Hunter made the costly decision to limit admission to those over 21.
The moves are all designed to make sure that the newly opened club remains open for a long time.
In clubland
One remaining question remains difficult to answer: Is the Attic Nightclub permitted to be open at all?
Gov. Tom Wolf’s COVID-19 mitigation order of Nov. 23 singled out nightclubs for particular attention. Unlike restaurants and bars or entertainment industry venues such as museums, theaters and concert halls, which were allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity, nightclubs were prohibited from conducting any operations whatsoever. Despite multiple updates since then, the prohibition on nightclubs remains in place, a Department of Health spokeswoman said this week.
So does that mean the Attic is prohibited from operating? After all, “nightclub” is right there in its name.
The state’s official definition of nightclub is found in the Clean Indoor Air Act, and because the Attic charges admission for a hall devoted primarily to dancing, it seems to meet that definition.
As for enforcement, the question of what authorities would respond to a nightclub being open illegally is complicated as well.
Tautin said that Meadville Police Department makes a general point of being aware of clubs and their hours. City police did not respond to any complaints at the Attic over its first two weeks of operation, he added, and as for COVID-19-related enforcement, local police have largely deferred to state authorities.
As for state authorities, Sgt. William Stuckey, district office commander for the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Enforcement Bureau, said that his agency’s efforts are directed primarily at liquor license holders. A nightclub like the Attic, which does not have a liquor license, would typically fall under the jurisdiction of local police, the Board of Health or the Department of Agriculture, according to Stuckey.
A spokeswoman for the Department of Agriculture said that in carrying out COVID-19 enforcement on behalf of the Department of Health, the efforts of food safety officers are focused mostly on facilities with a retail food license. A complaint about a nightclub, she added, would be forwarded to Liquor Control Enforcement while the Department of Health is responsible for enforcing the Clean Indoor Air Act.
The Department of Health’s initial response to Tribune inquiries about nightclub restrictions was to say that entertainment venues are permitted to be open at 50 percent capacity. Following another inquiry, however, the department offered a revised response.
“All nightclubs should remain closed,” Deputy Press Secretary Maggi Barton wrote in an email.
Hunter, who referred to the Attic interchangeably as a nightclub and bottle club, had a simpler answer to the question of whether his establishment was permitted to operate: of course it is.
“We are considered a bottle club, nightclub, dance club — it’s all pretty much in the same category,” he said, apparently unaware of the governor’s November order singling out nightclubs for closure. “Nightclubs fall under the same guidelines as bars — except the liquor rules.”
Mike Crowley can be reached at 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.