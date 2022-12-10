Meadville native Rebecca Reisner recently had her book, “Forensic Files Now,” published by Prometheus Books.
Perhaps no other television show captures our innate fascination with crime and criminals better than the original “Forensic Files.” Examining true crime cases from murders to insurance fraud, hit-and-runs to kidnappings, every case featured on the show is solved in large part with the help of forensic science like DNA evidence. While the original “Forensic Files” stopped production in 2011 with over 400 original episodes, reruns now air in 142 countries, not to mention on streaming services, making the show perfect for binge watchers, daunting for newcomers, and as much a mainstay as any program in the history of television. But, most of all, the cases always leave viewers wanting to know more.
Featuring classic cases like the Tennessee brothers who terrorized locals for years until the feds rode into town, the Texas lovebirds who robbed a grave in an insurance fraud plot that made international headlines, the Ivy League-educated doctor who attempted a fresh start by burying his wife in the basement, and some cases so captivating that they have sparked spinoff mini-series of their own, Reisner’s book will enthrall readers with these vivid recaps and detailed updates.
Also featuring an in-depth interview with “Forensic Files” creator Paul Dowling and a profile on the show’s narrator, Peter Thomas, “Forensic Files Now” is a must-read for diehard “Forensic Files” fans and a welcome find for true crime readers who are always looking for more riveting and well-told stories.
Reisner is a New York writer and editor who has held longtime staff positions at Businessweek, the New York Post and Discover magazine, and is currently a publish desk editor at The Wall Street Journal. Her blog, ForensicFilesNow.com, has been named as among the best true crime sites.
