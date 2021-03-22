Seated under a pavilion at Shadybrook Park on Sunday, Meadville native Brenna Thummler recalled her introduction to graphic novels.
Thummler didn’t come to the genre, which is often associated with younger readers, until shortly after college. Browsing among thousands of books in a Kansas City store, one colorful spine caught her attention, speaking to her the way books sometimes do.
“I pulled it off and it was so beautiful,” Thummler said. But it wasn’t what she expected. “I opened it and I was very disappointed that it was a graphic novel because I didn’t think I was going to like it.”
Instead of an extended comic book geared toward teenage boys and featuring superheroes battling to save the universe, Thummler discovered “This One Summer” by cousins Mariko Tamaki and Jillian Tamaki. The book’s sophisticated combination of art and narrative proved entrancing.
“I took it home and I read it and I fell in love with it,” Thummler recalled.
It’s a process the 2011 graduate of Meadville Area Senior High hopes to see many other readers repeat beginning on Tuesday, when “Delicates,” her second graphic novel, hits bookstores around the country.
Published by Oni Press, an independent publisher also known for its Scott Pilgrim and Rick and Morty graphic novels, the book continues the “wonderful friendship” first depicted in 2018’s “Sheets.” This time, middle schooler Marjorie Glatt and young ghost Wendell, who takes form under the sheets that give the book its name, are joined by Eliza Duncan, a photographer and classmate of Marjorie’s whose outsider status makes her a target for bullying.
The book also touches on topics like depression and thoughts of suicide — not what many readers might expect in a graphic novel aimed at middle grade readers. But they are topics Thummler said need to be addressed and, she stressed, while it may be about depression, the book itself is anything but depressing. Instead, she described it as a journey designed to make readers feel a variety of emotions.
It’s a lot to expect from a 320-page book made up largely of pictures.
“Graphic novels have a really poor reputation — I know this to be true,” Thummler said. “They obviously don’t have as many words, so people don’t think they’re ‘real’ books because how can you tall a story without as many words?”
For Thummler, however, the use of art allows more and different ways to communicate that are especially useful when presenting sometimes difficult topics to younger readers. In fact, she argued, the graphic novel genre allows for a more thoughtful and safer exploration of the sorts of challenging situations, like bullying, that kids often have to deal with.
Readers respond to the approach of a graphic novelist “celebrity” like Thummler, according to Jennifer Murphy, owner of Tattered Corners Used and New Bookstore in Meadville. The store has already received its first shipment of “Delicates” and Thummler will be stopping by Monday to sign copies, though she won’t be holding a book-signing event or doing a traditional book tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Brenna's books sell very well. She is a very talented author and illustrator,” Murphy said. “Using illustrations with words is pretty entertaining and an effective way to communicate a message. The kids also enjoy picking out locations in the books that look remarkably familiar to places in Meadville.”
One location in “Sheets” that was familiar to local readers was an aquatic center modeled on the Meadville Area Recreation Complex. The Crawford County Career and Technical Center located next door may not have made an appearance in the story, but Thummler said its influence can be seen in everything she draws.
“I just can’t believe that I would be anywhere that I am now without the commercial art program” at the center, Thummler said. “Looking back at the art I was doing before I entered the program, it is embarrassing — it’s horrifying. I can barely even take a glance.”
Were she to return to the classroom where her technique began to take a less horrifying turn, Thummler would see a poster-sized version of the cover of her first book.
Commercial art program instructor Denny O’Laughlin — “Mr. O” as Thummler referred to him — placed the image there along with other works by successful graduates to inspire the current students.
“I constantly use her as an example,” O’Laughlin said last week. “She did way beyond what was expected of her.”
Since then, Thummler has continued to grow as an artist, O’Laughlin said.
“She started to think of herself as not simply somebody who can draw well, but who wants to tell stories,” he explained. “It’s a difficult path, it’s a hard journey. There are lots of rejections.
“But,” he added, “she’s doing it.”
Thummler said she’s continuing to do it every day. She started work on “Delicates” soon after completing “Sheets,” and after first nailing down every word in the manuscript, she sat down at her computer to create the art that would accompany it — and that’s where she has been throughout the past year.
Already she has another story in the works as she promotes “Delicates,” though she says her contract prevents her from saying exactly what it is. Something new? A return to the characters that she has grown attached to? Thummler isn’t saying.
Either way, it promises to challenge readers in the same way as her first two books.
“Delicates” addresses feelings of aloneness that are perhaps even more common for middle grade readers who have lived through the past year.
“I’m hoping that they’ll recognize they’re not alone in their feelings and that it’s OK to be feeling alone or like you’re struggling,” Thummler said. “The whole purpose of ‘Delicates’ is to show the sense of brightness to cling on to if you’re going through hard times.”
