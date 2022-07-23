Local author Jen Craven’s new novel, “Best Years of your Life,” is scheduled to be published on Aug. 29.
After two previous historical fiction novels, this will be her debut work of contemporary women’s fiction.
The book, set on a fictional college campus, follows two mothers and their daughter as each harbors secrets and makes questionable choices in the name of love and identity. Told in multiple points of view, their stories culminate in a catastrophe no one saw coming. At the heart, it’s a novel about twisted motivations and the tensions between lust and loyalty that is at once unpredictable but also deeply human.
Craven, a Meadville native and 2004 Meadville Area Senior High graduate, began her writing journey a decade ago with personal essays, including bylines in national outlets like The Washington Post, Huffington Post, Today’s Parent and more. In 2019, she pivoted to fiction, turning her love for storytelling into books. As an independent author and publisher, Craven’s titles can be found online and from a variety of local booksellers, including Tattered Corners New & Used Bookstore in Meadville.
“Best Years of your Life” is currently available for preorder in paperback and e-book on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Kobo, Google Books and Apple Books. Book signings will be announced upon the novel’s release.
