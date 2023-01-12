The Meadville Chapter of the NAACP will hold its 2023-24 installation of officers and community dinner on Jan. 20 at 5:30 p.m. at the Family & Community Christian Association, 378 Chestnut St.
The program will include greetings from Meadville Mayor Jamie Kinder and Anointed for Praise Mime Ministry from St. John Missionary Full Gospel Baptist Church.
After dinner, the Rev. Sarah Roncolato will install the officers. A special feature will be the information table.
The public is welcomed to attend.
