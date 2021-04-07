In a result that local residents may finds objectionable, the Meadville Area Senior High School mock trial team fell in the first round at the Pennsylvania Bar Association Statewide High School Mock Trial Competition finals held this past weekend.
Jill Hyatt, the team's academic adviser, said that while one of the trials was particularly close, the team was unable to overcome its opponents from Mt. Lebanon High School or Greensburg-Salem High School.
Despite the loss, Hyatt was proud of her students and their performance during the competitions. This was the first time the team had reached the statewide level of competition in her 10-year tenure advising the team.
"It was good for the kids to experience that level of competition," she said.
The Meadville team was among 16 schools taking part in the statewide competition, which was held virtually using Zoom due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The winner will represent Pennsylvania at the national competition, which is to be held May 13-15.
There were seven kids on the MASH team: Braden Costello, Amelia Crowley, Eva Dillaman, Jackson Lawrence, Tiffany Onyeiwu, Ace Reese and Megan Swavey. Their attorney adviser is Christopher Ferry.
Hyatt said three of the current team's lineup will be graduating, while Reese, Crowley, Costello and Lawrence will be returning next year.
"They're already strategizing for next year," she said, saying the returning students have been discussing who they could recruit for the team.
Mock trial charges students with presenting cases before an actual judge, with the team members taking turns serving as attorneys, witnesses, plaintiffs and defendants. The trial for this year's competition, George Romero v. Ashley Williams, involved an alleged murder of a business partner using a chemical sneaked into a drink.
