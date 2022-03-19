It won’t be speeding around the track at Pocono Raceway, but the latest addition to the Meadville Police Department fleet has something in common with the vehicles used in NASCAR competitions: a proud display of its corporate sponsorship.
A $35,000 donation from Meadville Medical Center not only enabled the purchase of a new police SUV, it also earned the hospital a logo on the 2022 Ford Interceptor, according to City Manager Maryann Menanno.
“It’s fantastic,” City Manager Maryann Menanno said Friday of the latest addition to the Meadville Police Department fleet of vehicles. “It was very generous of the medical center to do this. I think it speaks to their commitment to the community and the relationship the city has with the medical center.”
The city offered to place a decal on the vehicle if the hospital sponsored a vehicle purchase, Menanno said. MMC designed the logo and approved its placement on the vehicle — near the rear of the driver’s side.
A hospital spokesman said the vehicle sponsorship was evidence of the hospital’s commitment to Meadville.
“The medical center is happy to support our community and the Meadville Police Department,” said Don Rhoten, MMC’s vice president of consumer engagement. “We take pride in not only delivering high quality affordable healthcare but also in being an important community partner.”
The donation was enough to cover the cost of the vehicle, which amounts to about 75 percent of the total cost when the added cost of outfitting it for police use is considered, according to Menanno. The SUV was purchased from McCandless Ford Meadville through COSTARS, the state’s cooperative purchasing program.
When the police department last year proposed purchasing similar vehicles as part of the city’s three-year capital plan, price estimates ranged from about $49,000 to $53,000.
MMC’s donation also comes on top of the annual $75,000 payment in lieu of taxes that the nonprofit contributes to the city’s budget, Menanno said.
The arrival of a new police vehicle will help but not eliminate a shortage in the department’s fleet. Menanno said that two cruisers sustained blown engines last year.
“They’re really only good for two years,” she said of the typical police vehicle. “After that time, the mileage gets to be too much for it to be useful as a police vehicle, and they need to be replaced before things like that happen.”
Menanno was open to replacing additional city vehicle via corporate sponsorships, particularly if they were to come from businesses located within the city.
“We would love to do more,” she said. “Hopefully this is the first of many.”