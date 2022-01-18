Meadville Medical Center has added a COVID-19 shot clinic Monday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Preregistration for the clinic is required and may be made via the hospital’s website, mmchs.org. The clinic is for Pfizer vaccine only. It will be held at 984 Water St.
It is a clinic for first or second dose as well as the third dose booster shot.
Anyone age 5 and older is eligible for the first or second dose; anyone is eligible for a third dose booster.
Preregistration also is open now for a February Meadville Medical Center COVID-19 shot clinic. That clinic also will be for Pfizer vaccine on Feb. 18 at 984 Water St., for first or second does as well as the third dose booster shot.
• To preregister: Visit mmchs.org or call (814) 336-1800.