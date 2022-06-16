Meadville Medical Center wants county approval to borrow up to $7.5 million toward capital improvements and equipment at its various facilities in the Meadville and Titusville areas.
The up-to-$7.5 million borrowing is part of a proposed overall capital project of just more than $9 million during the hospital’s fiscal year that begins July 1.
Meadville Medical Center would finance the remain approximately $1.5 million itself, John Swick, attorney for the Crawford County Hospital Authority, said at Wednesday’s work session of the Crawford County Board of Commissioners.
The hospital’s borrowing would be through Laurel Capital Corp., according to Swick.
The bulk of the money — $5.7 million — would be spent at Meadville Medical Center’s main facility on Liberty Street with about $1.5 million spent at Titusville Area Hospital’s main facility on West Oak Street.
The remaining approximately $1.8 million will be use at its Yolanda G. Barco Oncology Center and Vernon Place, both in Vernon Township, as well as its Meadville Community Health Center and Meadville Dermatology and Skin Surgery Institute in Meadville.
On Tuesday, the hospital authority approved the project following a public hearing at the Shafer Law Firm in Meadville.
Approval is required from both the authority and the county commissioners for the hospital to receive tax-exempt status for the borrowing. Neither the authority nor the county would be liable in the event of a loan default.
County commissioners are expected to act on the project at their voting meeting next week.
