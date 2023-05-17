Outpatient lab services have returned to Meadville Medical Center’s Liberty Street location at 751 Liberty St.
The outpatient lab has relocated from Terrace Street to the Liberty Street Emergency Room Entrance with hours of 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, plus 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. The lab’s phone number is (814) 333-5182. The outpatient lab on Terrace Street is now closed, according to hospital spokeswoman Jackie Lesher.
MMC also has lab services available at its One Vernon Place facility, 11277 Vernon Place Road, in Vernon Township. That lab is open 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Vernon lab’s phone number is (814) 724-7011.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.