Meadville Medical Center received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for fall 2021, hospital officials recently announced.
This national distinction recognizes the hospital's achievements in protecting patients from harm and error in the hospital.
“We are extremely pleased to once again achieve 'A' Safety Grade rating reflecting the highest quality and safety scores in our region for the seventh time in a row,” said Philip Pandolph, MMC president and CEO. Our dedicated leadership and staff work diligently every day to place every patient and family first. We are deeply committed to ensuring the best care for our community.”
The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, injuries, accidents and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.
The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public, officials said in making the announcement. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.
“An ‘A’ Safety Grade is a tremendous achievement, of which this community should be extremely proud,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “I thank the leadership and workforce of Meadville Medical Center for its commitment to prioritizing patients and their safety, especially during these trying times.”
To see MMC's full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org