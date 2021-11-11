Meadville Medical Center has been recognized by the Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania (HAP) for ensuring patients’ safety.
The hospital is among 17 statewide to receive HAP’s Excellence in Patient Safety Recognition for 2021. Now in its third year, the program honors Pennsylvania’s top-performing hospitals that have demonstrated low rates of health care-associated infections.
“It’s a tremendous honor to be recognized for excellence in patient safety and is a direct result of our dedicated staff and clinicians that make patient safety and serving our community their highest priority,” said Philip Pandolph, chief executive officer for Meadville Medical Center.
HAP identifies the top-performing hospitals using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Healthcare Safety Network. To be recognized, hospitals must perform better than the mean standardized infection ratio in three key measures: central line-associated bloodstream infections, catheter-associated urinary tract infections, and Clostridioides difficile infections. The program is open to all hospitals across the commonwealth.
“Hospitals across Pennsylvania make delivering safe and high-quality care to all patients their top priority,” said HAP President and CEO Andy Carter. “This recognition honors those hospitals that have taken extraordinary steps to improve patient-safety outcomes, even as they contend with intensified challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.”