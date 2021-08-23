Meadville Medical Center (MMC) has announced three point of distributions (POD) for the Pfizer COVID-19 shot in the near future.
The first two will be held Wednesday and Thursday at MMC's building at the Crawford County Fair, located behind the grandstand. The PODs will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Advanced registration for the PODs at the fair is encouraged but, depending on supplies, walk-ins may be accepted as well.
The final POD will be held on Aug. 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Meadville City Building, 984 Water St.
Registration is required. Those interested can register by calling (814) 336-1800 or visiting mmchs.org.
Anyone age 12 or older is eligible for the first or second dose. Individuals who are immunocompromised and meet certain criteria may receive a third shot booster.
The criteria for a third shot include immunocompromised individuals who are receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood; received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress their immune system; received a stem cell transplant within two years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system; have moderate to severe primary immunodeficiency; have advanced or untreated HIV infection; or are taking active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs which suppress the immune system.