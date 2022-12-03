VERNON TOWNSHIP — Meadville Medical Center received approval from Vernon Township Board of Supervisors at Thursday night’s meeting to subdivide property where Vernon Place (formerly the Meadville Mall) is located along routes 322 and 6.
The board approved a subdivision, which includes plans for development of seven different lots on the property.
Township Engineer Ashley Porter presented the plans to the board for approval, noting the township planning commission has already given its OK.
In addition to the development plan, Porter noted MMC has $1.8 million in funding for upgrades to the land. It includes improvements to the parking lot, sidewalks and new lighting at Vernon Place.
Vernon Place houses medical facilities, physician offices and related facilities.
A new entrance from the highway will be developed. The subdivision includes land around the Vernon Place building.
The six additional lots were outlined by Porter without disclosing many specific developments because of ongoing negotiations.
• Lot 2 is 4.33 acres and formerly was Kmart.
• Lot 3 is 1.66 acres in the center to the right of Kmart.
• Lot 4 is 0.81 acres adjacent to Burger King.
• Lot 5 is from the former Plant Place property (off U.S. 19) and includes 5.76 acres.
• Lot 6 is behind where an old loading dock for a former supermarket building was located and comprises 4.465 acres of land. There is no planned development for this lot at this time.
• Lot 7 is 0.486 acres and plans are undefined at this point. The lot is located behind Lot 3.
Porter noted all the land will have a common area and will be integral with the others. All will have access to private development.
Porter said development “will make sure none obstructs the other lots.”
He said one lot could have “multiple tenants.” He said permits have been secured for the entire site.
Don Rhoten, MMC’s vice president of consumer engagement, said there are currently four companies that have signed letters of intent with Meadville Medical Center to open their businesses on the Vernon Place property.
“Each of them are going through their due diligence process prior to a final decision,” Rhoten told the Tribune in an email.
“At this time, however, the medical center is not at liberty to divulge the names nor the types of business that are interested,” he said. “When plans are final we will share the details.”
