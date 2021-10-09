With a spike in COVID-19 cases in the area, Meadville Medical Center (MMC) officials are encouraging residents to receive a vaccine.
Since Aug. 1, hospital officials said the coronavirus has had the following impacts on the medical center:
• Visits to MMC’s Emergency Department from patients with COVID-19 has increased by 207 percent.
• Positive COVID-19 test results have increased by more than 468 percent.
• In September, 25 percent of all COVID-19 admissions were under the age of 50.
• The average length of stay in the hospital has increased by 61 percent.
• The intensive care unit is routinely at 90 percent to 100 percent capacity.
• Total Emergency Department visits are surging, averaging well over 700 visits per week.
Kevin Kraeling, the hospital's chief medical officer, explainedthere are three challenges that must be overcome, starting with residents getting vaccinated.
"First, the news of a booster shot is very welcomed, but if people still are not receiving their first and second doses, I worry about how bad this will continue to get in our community," he said.
Kraeling also said the hospital is seeing a surge in patients with COVID-19 who are extremely ill, "patients who delayed their health care due to the pandemic, and other respiratory illnesses not seen last year as the public was masking."
The other issue has been high volumes of patients with staffing challenges.
"Everyone else in the region is dealing with the same issues. This means that patients who need to be transferred to tertiary hospitals for services not provided at MMC are experiencing unprecedented delays or are unable to be transferred in some cases, as there is just no capacity left in the system in western Pa.," Kraeling said.
Meadville Medical Center Chief Executive Officer Philip Pandolph is asking for the community's help during the spike in cases.
"Locally we are seeing significant spread of the very volatile delta variant and are seeing the devastating consequences on a daily basis," he said. "You can do your part by staying home when you’re sick, get tested and quarantine if advised. Please get the vaccine as soon as possible if you have not already.”
• To be evaluated for COVID-19: Call the hospital's COVID-19 and Flu Evaluation Center at (814) 373-5216 for an appointment or contact your primary care physician.