The Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory (Cath Lab) at Meadville Medical Center is 20 years old.
The lab opened in January 2003, hospital officials said in a news release this week.
Officials said the Cath Lab team at Meadville Medical Center (MMC) is dedicated to improving the quality of care for patients with cardiovascular needs. Officials said MMC is saving lives and improving outcomes of patients with cardiac catheterization.
“We really are so blessed to have the cardiovascular program here in Meadville. It truly is a milestone to reach 20 years and over 6,000 heart catheterizations and saving countless lives. Our selfless and dedicated Cath Lab staff is second to none I have ever worked with over my 30 years and look forward to many more. Thank you for your commitment,” said John Wilson, medical director at the Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory.
Cardiovascular disease or heart disease is the No. 1 killer in the United States.
Heart disease kills more people each year than all forms of cancer combined. At the onset of any heart, symptom immediate action is crucial.
Hospital officials advised patients to visit their physician and be aware of cardiac diagnostic and treatment services available.
